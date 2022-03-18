Discovery Center’s “Tiny Titans” breaks attendance records

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center set a single-day attendance record with over 1,000 visitors on March 17.

On March 17, the Discovery Center had 1,152 visitors. The previous attendance record was on June 20, 2019.

The Discovery Center says multiple factors contributed to the record. One was the Center’s Dino Days exhibit “Tiny Titans: Dinosaur Eggs and Babies,” displaying a collection of dinosaur nests, eggs, and interactive play experiences. The exhibit, sponsored by Visit Topeka and the Topeka Lodging Association, is part of three major venues in Topeka’s Dino Days event that will be open until May 30.

The second factor was free admission offered after 5 p.m. on March 17. According to the Discovery Center, nearly 500 visitors were admitted for free thanks to Advisors Excel sponsoring admission. The museum normally offers free nights on the third Thursday of each month, which is sponsored by local businesses.

The Discovery Center said that Advisors Excel has sponsored 12 free admission events since 2019, incidentally providing free admissions for more than 3,500 attendees.

The Children’s Discovery Center further said that the non-profit museum has been open since 2011 and has since hosted six major traveling attractions, 770,000 visitors from all 50 states and 23 countries.

