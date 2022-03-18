Advertisement

Deputies find drugs, brass knuckles in vehicle parked at Lake Shawnee after close

Matthew Mock, 20, of Scranton
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 20-year-old Scranton man is behind bars in Topeka after deputies found drugs and brass knuckles in his car well after the park had closed.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Matthew C. Mock, of Scranton, is behind bars after an incident in the 3600 block of SE West Edge Rd. at the Ted Ensley Gardens of Lake Shawnee early Friday morning, March 18.

Around 2:30 a.m., deputies said they made contact with a silver 2006 Chrysler Town and Country minivan near the shelter house at Ted Ensley Gardens. They said the car was there well after the park closed at 11 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office said Mock had a warrant out for his arrest out of Wabaunsee Co. During the investigation, it also said drugs and brass knuckles were found in the car.

Mock was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for his warrant as well as possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal use of a weapon.

