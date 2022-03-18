Advertisement

Coffee with the crew, Riley County EMS gears up for Polar Plunge

By Becky Goff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County EMS crews enjoyed coffee with community members on Friday afternoon.

Riley County EMS partnered with Brothers Coffee Co. to raise money for the Special Olympics Kansas Polar Plunge.

Riley County EMS crews are gearing up for this year’s plunge and are planning a group costume theme related to medical services.

The EMS crews hope the community will come out to support them and the Special Olympics on the day of the Plunge.

“We love interacting with community members and so it’s a fun way to give back and be involved at the same time…so we’re excited.” Riley County EMT Courtney Bekemeyer says.

Manhattan’s Special Olympics Polar Plunge will be Saturday March 26th with registration starting at 10:30 and the first plunge at noon at Tuttle Creek State Park.

Details on how you can donate or participate in the Polar Plunge are at PlungeKS.org/Manhattan.

Caption

