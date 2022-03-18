Advertisement

Chiefs sign former Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) makes a catch as Green Bay Packers...
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) makes a catch as Green Bay Packers inside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) tries to bring him down during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct 3. 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won the game 27-17. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)(Jeff Haynes | AP)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a few quiet days, the Kansas City Chiefs have brought in a new weapon for Patrick Mahomes.

The team is reportedly bringing in former Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster on a one-year, $10.75 million deal.

Smith-Schuster was excited about his new team...

Smith-Schuster has 3,855 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns in five seasons with Pittsburgh.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large fire shut down both directions of I-70 in KCK on Friday morning.
I-70 traffic reopens in KCK after lengthy closure due to morning fiery crash
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Brian Charles Cobler, 51
One arrested after Topeka furniture store burglary
I-70 graphic.
High-speed Turnpike chase through Shawnee Co. ends in arrest
Emergency crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on I-57 near Charleston, Mo.
At least 6 killed in fiery crash involving dozens of vehicles on Missouri interstate

Latest News

Jayhawk fans flock to KU Tournament game in Fort Worth, TX
Jayhawk fans flock to KU Tournament game in Fort Worth, TX
Kansas basketball holds their open practice session ahead of NCAA tournament play at Dickies...
KU/Creighton matchup to air Saturday on WIBW and CBS
Kansas guard Remy Martin (11) works to the basket against Texas Southern guard Bryson Etienne...
Jayhawks overpower Texas Southern 83-56 and advance in Tourney
KU fans tip off March Madness with Fort Worth pep rally
KU fans tip off March Madness with Fort Worth pep rally