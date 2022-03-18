Chiefs sign former Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a few quiet days, the Kansas City Chiefs have brought in a new weapon for Patrick Mahomes.

The team is reportedly bringing in former Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster on a one-year, $10.75 million deal.

JuJu Smith-Schuster is getting a one-year, $10.75M deal with the Chiefs, per source. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 18, 2022

Smith-Schuster was excited about his new team...

Smith-Schuster has 3,855 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns in five seasons with Pittsburgh.

