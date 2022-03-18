Advertisement

Apple adds 100+ new emojis in latest update, including ‘pregnant man’

Apple adds 123 new emojis in iOS 15.4 update.
Apple adds 123 new emojis in iOS 15.4 update.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Apple’s iOS 15.4 update introduces 123 new emoji designs to the vast catalog of symbols.

As part of Apple’s latest operating system update, the influx of emoji consists of a “melting face,” a “troll” and a “pregnant man.”

There are also a pair of gender-neutral images and a “person with crown” emoji.

Additionally, the “handshake emoji” has been updated to include 25 new skin tones for users.

Copyright 2022 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Brian Charles Cobler, 51
One arrested after Topeka furniture store burglary
Emergency crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on I-57 near Charleston, Mo.
At least 6 killed in fiery crash involving dozens of vehicles on Missouri interstate
Faith E. Morgan, 27, of Osage City
Osage Co. woman behind bars after meth found in vehicle

Latest News

US UN Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield reads a statement on behalf of Albania, France,...
US UN Ambassador says Russia is using security council 'to launder disinformation'
FILE - (Mehdi Marizad/Fars News Agency via AP, File)
Legislation introduced to further ban import of Russian energy products
President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are expected to have a discussion Friday.
Biden looks to assess where China’s Xi stands on Russia war
Man accidentally shoots himself in Franklin Co.
Matthew Mock, 20, of Scranton
Deputies find drugs, brass knuckles in vehicle parked at Lake Shawnee after close