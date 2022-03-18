The Alzheimer’s Association says you may have an early indicator for severe memory loss

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Mild Cognitive Impairment is an early stage of memory loss. It’s the stage between normal aging and dementia.

A report the Alzheimer’s Association issued this week found one third of patients who have MCI develop dementia within five years. But, 82% of Americans know little to nothing about it.

“It’s enough memory change that someone’s noticing the memory struggling. Family might notice and say “Mom’s memory isn’t what it used to be” but, she is still able to drive, pay her bills to do day to day types of activities without a whole lot of difficulty,” said Dr. Ryan Schroeder, KU Medical Center.

MCI doesn’t dramatically impact one’s day to day life and identifying it could be a challenge.

“Really the way most people identify it is a sense of comparing themselves to others for example saying “I’ve been going to this book club for five years and all the other people are my same age but, I struggle to keep up and remember details like they are,” he explained.

MCI becomes more common as we age.

“It’s most common when someone is in their 60′s or above. When someone is in their 60′s, about 7-8% of people will have MCI. In their lower 70′s that’s about 10% and it goes up to 15% percent in upper 70′s. Once a person reaches their 80′s about a quarter of the people in their 80′s probably have Mild Cognitive Impairment,” he said.

He says right now there is no approved medications for treating MCI. But, addressing problematic health conditions and regular exercise can help.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.