Advertisement

The Alzheimer’s Association says you may have an early indicator for severe memory loss

The Alzheimer's Association says you may have an early indicator for severe memory loss - and not know it.
By Reina Flores
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Mild Cognitive Impairment is an early stage of memory loss. It’s the stage between normal aging and dementia.

A report the Alzheimer’s Association issued this week found one third of patients who have MCI develop dementia within five years. But, 82% of Americans know little to nothing about it.

“It’s enough memory change that someone’s noticing the memory struggling. Family might notice and say “Mom’s memory isn’t what it used to be” but, she is still able to drive, pay her bills to do day to day types of activities without a whole lot of difficulty,” said Dr. Ryan Schroeder, KU Medical Center.

MCI doesn’t dramatically impact one’s day to day life and identifying it could be a challenge.

“Really the way most people identify it is a sense of comparing themselves to others for example saying “I’ve been going to this book club for five years and all the other people are my same age but, I struggle to keep up and remember details like they are,” he explained.

MCI becomes more common as we age.

“It’s most common when someone is in their 60′s or above. When someone is in their 60′s, about 7-8% of people will have MCI. In their lower 70′s that’s about 10% and it goes up to 15% percent in upper 70′s. Once a person reaches their 80′s about a quarter of the people in their 80′s probably have Mild Cognitive Impairment,” he said.

He says right now there is no approved medications for treating MCI. But, addressing problematic health conditions and regular exercise can help.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large fire shut down both directions of I-70 in KCK on Friday morning.
I-70 traffic reopens in KCK after lengthy closure due to morning fiery crash
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Brian Charles Cobler, 51
One arrested after Topeka furniture store burglary
I-70 graphic.
High-speed Turnpike chase through Shawnee Co. ends in arrest
Emergency crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on I-57 near Charleston, Mo.
At least 6 killed in fiery crash involving dozens of vehicles on Missouri interstate

Latest News

Jurors in Mendez trial see body camera footage of aggravated robbery scene
Jurors in Mendez trial see body camera footage of aggravated robbery scene
Funeral services were held on Friday for a Topeka boy who was killed last week in a car crash...
Services held for Topeka boy who died in car accident with mother
Francisco Mendez (Source: Shawnee Co. Jail)
Jurors in Mendez trial see body camera footage of aggravated robbery scene
Coffee with the crew, Riley County EMS gears up for Polar Plunge
Emporia Police responded to east Emporia after a report of an injured bald eagle Thursday,...
Injured bald eagle found on Emporia rooftop