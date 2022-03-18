Advertisement

Aerial survey to document how conservation efforts affect lesser prairie-chicken population

Lesser Prairie Chicken (Source: Wikipedia)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An aerial survey via helicopter will document how conservation efforts have improved the lesser prairie-chicken population in the midwest.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says aerial surveys for lesser prairie-chickens will start on March 23 and run through mid-May in five states which contain the bird’s habitat, including Kansas. It said the surveys are held each year by the Western Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies to document trends and see how the species responds to habitat management strategies in the Lesser Prairie-Chicken Range-wide Conservation Plan.

KDWP said the surveys will be held via helicopter in locations randomly designated within the lesser prairie-chicken range, which in Kansas includes most of the western third. It said initial results from the 2022 survey will be available around July 1.

According to the Department, the range-wide conservation plan is a collaborative effort of WAFWA and the state wildlife agencies of Kansas, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Colorado. The plan was made to ensure the conservation of the lesser prairie-chicken with the voluntary cooperation of landowners and industries.

KDWP said the plan allows agriculture producers and industry to continue operations while reducing impacts to the bird and its habitat.

For more information about prairie chickens or conservation efforts, click HERE.

To see the range-wide conservation plan, click HERE.

