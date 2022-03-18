4 Kansas National Guards members awarded for excellence

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four National Guardsman were honored in an award ceremony for their excellent military skills.

Gov. Laura Kelly and Kansas Adjutant General David Weishaar presented the awards to each service member.

The award recipients are:

Sergeant Andrew Gonzales = KSARNG Best Warrior NCO

Specialist Nickolas Decker = KSARNG Best Warrior Soldier

Sergeant Ryan Marsh = Outstanding Marksman

Airman First Class Olivia M. Wallace = Airman of the Year Award

“I congratulate those being recognized today and salute them for their service to Kansas and the nation,” Kelly said. “These men and women earned this distinction because of their hard work and commitment. Our service members are the backbone of our Kansas communities.”

According to Kelly’s Office, the awards each followed a series of competitions for their skills. The Best Warrior competition is said to be a 4-day competition with fitness tests, weapon assembly races, marksmanship challenges, and exercises to test the service members’ skills. The Winston P. Wilson Sniper Championship was the competition that determined the top marksman within the state of Kansas.

Airmen are judged by the “Outstanding Airman of the Year” competition with 16 categories to assess their job performance and leadership abilities. State winners of this competition have the chance to compete in a national competition to select the “National Outstanding Airman of the Year.”

