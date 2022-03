TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We hit the road this week with our Wednesday’s Child.

His name is Jaydyn, and as Lori Hutchinson tells us, he needs someone to steer some love and stability his way.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.