A Vassar man booked for meth charges in Osage Co.

Ronald D. White, 55, of Vassar
Ronald D. White, 55, of Vassar(Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Vassar man was taken into custody after an Osage Co. Sheriff’s deputy reportedly found methamphetamine.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says a deputy for the Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 4700 block of West K-31 Highway. They say the deputy found illegal narcotics in the vehicle.

The driver, identified as Ronald D. White, 55, of Vassar, was taken into custody and transported to the Osage Co. Jail Facility on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, driving while license suspended, no insurance, and expired registration.

