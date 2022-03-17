Topeka man arrested for meth after deputies find him driving with expired tags

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars for possession of meth after deputies pulled him over for driving with an expired license plate.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested Christopher L. Allen, 39, of Topeka, for possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop in the 2400 block of SW Fillmore St. early Thursday morning, March 17.

Just before 2 a.m. deputies said they topped a spray-painted 1996 Dodge Dakota pickup for driving with an expired license plate.

During the investigation, deputies said they found Allen also had a suspended license and two warrants for his arrest out of Shawnee Co. as well as meth in his vehicle.

Allen was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for his warrants as well as possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended driver’s license, vehicle registration violations and no vehicle liability insurance.

Allen was also arrested for possession of meth after he was caught not wearing his seatbelt as a passenger in someone else’s car in April 2021.

