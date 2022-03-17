Thursday night forecast: Rain and snow moving in this evening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We are continuing to track a system currently making it’s way into western Kansas this afternoon bringing with it rain and snow for us this evening into Friday midday. Snowfall amounts will be high in west and Central Kansas with a blizzard warning in effect in West-Central Kansas. We are not expecting conditions to get that bad around here, but an inch or tow of snow is certainly possible through Friday morning. Winds will also become gusty behind the incoming cold front through tomorrow afternoon.

Tonight: Rain develops quickly this evening for all of northeast KS with snow mixing in at times overnight. Lows in the mid-upper 30s. Winds NE/N 20-30, gusts around 40 mph.

Tomorrow: Rain mixing with snow at times through mid-afternoon especially east of HWY 75. Highs in the low 40s to low 50s from east to west. Winds N 15-25, gusts up to 40 mph especially in the morning with wind gusts closer to 30 mph by the afternoon.

Isolated slick spots may develop for your Friday morning commute, but overall we are expecting minimal travel hazards in Northeast and North-Central Kansas. West-Central Kansas will see much worse conditions so be careful when travelling that direction. Snowfall amounts in Northeast Kansas will range between 1-2 inches total with most accumulation occurring on grassy surfaces with minor, spotty accumulation on the roadways. Rainfall total swill be great between 0.5″ and 1.00″ area wide through your Friday midday. By Friday night, we will drop below freezing so there could be a few slick spots at that time from left over puddles.

We warm for the weekend with 60s and 70s before we begin next week with another, long lasting rain system beginning Monday and ending Tuesday night. This is another good chance for widespread heavy rainfall. Some thunderstorms are possible with this one, but nothing too concerning and most of it will be regular rain.

Rain and snow through Tomorrow with a warm weekend (WIBW)

Taking Action:

Most spots remain dry during the daytime hours with rain developing tonight. With snow mixing in with the rain tonight into tomorrow, accumulation will mainly be confined to grassy surfaces however roads will of course be wet and even slushy from the snow so give yourself extra time for your commute if you’re going to be out on the roads during this time. Also watch for icy spots as temperatures drop below freezing Friday night. More unsettled weather with rain likely for the first half of next work week.

