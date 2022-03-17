Thursday forecast: Most spots dry today, heavy rain and even snow tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story is the much needed rainfall that will be moving through tonight mixing with snow. Precipitation lingers through mid-afternoon especially east of HWY 75.

What makes this forecast tricky when it comes to snowfall amounts are that temperatures will likely stay above freezing for all of northeast KS with 34° the coldest spot. Now if temperatures do get cooler that will increase the hazards on the roads but roads are too warm which will limit any accumulation on the roads. While the accumulating snow will be confined to grassy surfaces, roads will still be wet and slushy and should be taken with caution tonight and tomorrow. With all that said, Trace-1″ of snow is possible with some isolated 1-2″. It’s all going to depend on how quickly the colder air moves in and how heavy the precipitation rate is as to how much will accumulate.

Today: Cloudy. Highs in the mid-upper 50s along the Nebraska border (cooling in the afternoon behind a cold front) with mid 60s to low 70s southeast of the turnpike. Winds E/NE 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph. There is a slight chance of rain this afternoon in north-central KS however most spots will likely be dry until closer to sunset.

Tonight: Rain develops quickly this evening for all of northeast KS with snow mixing in at times overnight. Lows in the mid-upper 30s. Winds NE/N 20-30, gusts around 40 mph.

Tomorrow: Rain mixing with snow at times through mid-afternoon especially east of HWY 75. Highs in the low 40s to low 50s from east to west. Winds N 15-25, gusts up to 40 mph especially in the morning with wind gusts closer to 30 mph by the afternoon.

Watch out for slick spots Friday night as temperature drop below freezing before warming up in the 60s with plenty of sun Saturday. Some models have continued to indicate cloud cover on Sunday (with some still indicating sunny skies) so have gone with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 70s with gusts around 25 mph so the fire danger threat will need to be monitored.

After many spots get at least 0.50″ of rain tonight into tomorrow another storm system is set to bring more beneficial rain to the area late Monday through mid-week. Highs will be more in the 50s and 60s for most of the week.

Most spots remain dry during the daytime hours with rain developing tonight.

With snow mixing in with the rain tonight into tomorrow, accumulation will mainly be confined to grassy surfaces however roads will of course be wet and even slushy from the snow so give yourself extra time for your commute if you’re going to be out on the roads during this time. Also watch for icy spots as temperatures drop below freezing Friday night.

More unsettled weather with rain likely for the first half of next work week.



