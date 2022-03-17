Advertisement

Therapist: Sticking with daylight saving time could benefit health

Sun going down in Wichita, Kansas
Sun going down in Wichita, Kansas(KWCH)
By Tejay Cleland
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Moving clocks forward could become a thing of the past. This, after the U.S. Senate passed a bill this week that would make daylight saving time permanent. Eyewitness News on Thursday spoke with a therapist about how the possible change could benefit your health.

Approaching the official start to spring, the sun is not setting until after 7:30 p.m. While the winter sunsets will still come sooner than the warmer months, an extra hour of sunlight could be the new norm year-round, allowing those who work until 5 p.m. to enjoy at least some daylight during winter evenings. The U.S. Senate bill to keep daylight saving time throughout the year, “the Sunshine Protection Act,” passed unanimously and is now under consideration in the U.S. House.

Soma Therapy Owner Jenny Helms said brighter evenings in the winter could be beneficial to some people with seasonal depression, as the permanent daylight saving would make the most change in the winter.”

“We do find that the more northern you go in the U.S., where there is less sunlight in general, the higher the rates are,” Helms said. “So, if we are having more time during the day where we have more access to sunlight, that is going to decrease the rates of seasonal effective disorder.”

In support of the bill, Wichita residents Ally Tozier and Desean Washington said they’d like opportunities to enjoy time outside in the evenings without feeling like the day is already over.

“Being with kids during the day makes it a lot more fun., little more time to play at the park, stuff like that,” Washington said.

The change would affect mornings, making Wichita’s latest sunrise at 8:44 a.m.

“Honestly, I mean, it would be a dark drive to work, but personally, that wouldn’t bother me,” said Tozier who spoke of enjoying evening walks. “I would rather just have the daylight in the evening.”

Helms said the extra sunlight in the evenings could benefit people’s health by more than just being outside.

“Getting outside is very important, but even just looking at the sun, the horizon of the sun, does huge things to our brain when it comes to increasing our mood and decreasing levels of depression,” she said.

If “the Sunshine Protection At becomes law, it wouldn’t go into effect until at least 2023.

