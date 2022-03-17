KCC says law clears path for Evergy rate hike

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Corporation Commission says state law requires it to pass a new rate hike for Evergy customers and prevents the utility from making changes to its proposal.

Starting April 1, the Kansas Corporation Commission says Evergy Kansas Central residential customers will see a price hike of 36 cents per month or $4.32 per year.

KCC said Kansas law allows electric utilities it regulates to recover costs for the transmission of electric power through a separate transmission delivery charge on customers’ bills without the Commission’s approval.

The Commission acknowledged the effective date of the increase at its meeting on Thursday morning.

Generally, KCC said it has jurisdiction over Evergy’s retail rates and terms of service. However, a regulated electric utility is statutorily authorized to adjust its Transmission Delivery Charge due to changes in cost under Kansas law.

As such, the Commission said it has no discretion and must accept Evergy’s proposed change. In accordance with the statutory requirements, it said these transmission delivery charges are presumed prudent as filed.

If irregularities are found later, KCC said it can then order changes - including refunds.

The Commission said Evergy’s application requested $310 million in TDC revenues, an increase of $20.4 million from the previous TDC. It said this will increase the transmission-related portion of a residential customer’s bill from 1.8 cents to 1.9 cents per kWh.

