Sexual abuse survivors speak out to protect children of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -They joined senator Cindy Holscher and democratic leaders in backing a proposal to update the statue of limitations for child sexual abuse civil cases.

They say the average age child victims come forward is 52 and several survivors who spoke Thursday said there should not be an expiration date on justice.

“I’m 35 years old, I was 33 when I came forward, 13 years after I was abused to even admit what had happened. It took me a week to tell my husband what had happened and the affect’s it had 13 years later, when I heard the age limit of the state of Kansas was 18 years old to file a civil suit, I was shocked and quite frankly disappointed 18-years-old is simply unrealistic.” said Terin Humphrey.

The bill is still awaiting a committee hearing.

