Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Jeff Co. North's Zetta Noll

Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Jeff Co. North's Zetta Noll
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Zetta Noll is our Kaw Valley Bank Scholar Athlete of the Week out of Jefferson Co. North High School.

Zetta plays basketball, runs track, and really excels running for cross country - which she has qualified for state in three times.

Zetta is also part of National Honor Society, Quill and Scroll, Yearbook, and represents Yearbook on Student Council.

Keeping so busy hasn’t kept Zetta from excelling in the classroom as well, maintaining a 4.0 GPA. She plans to pursue a degree in Pre-Chiropractics at Northwest Missouri State.

