Plan aimed at keeping GOP supermajority clears Kansas Senate

File photo.
File photo.(Gray)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A redistricting plan aimed at preserving the Republican supermajority in the Kansas Senate cleared the chamber Thursday on a bipartisan vote.

The bill, approved 28-8, would create two districts with a pair of incumbents each. It could force Republican Sens. Michael Fagg, of El Dorado, and Rick Wilborn, of McPherson, to face off in 2024, while Republican Sen. Beverly Gossage, of Eudora, has a potential race that year against Democratic Sen. Tom Holland, of Baldwin City.

The measure goes next to the House.

Two new Senate districts would have no incumbent, one in Johnson County and another linking eastern Topeka and northwestern Lawrence. The Kansas Constitution requires lawmakers to redraw political boundaries this year to make districts as equal in population as possible after 10 years of population shifts.

Twenty-three of the Senate’s 29 Republicans voted yes, as did five of the 11 Democrats.

“I don’t think you would see that result with a map that was considered unfair,” said Senate President Ty Masterson, an Andover Republican.

But Republican Sen. Dennis Pyle, of Hiawatha, called the measure “disgusting” because it extensively alters his district.

GOP Sen. Molly Baumgardner, of Louisburg, had the most overpopulated district. She argued that it should shrink in size; it would gain territory under the bill.

“They gerrymandered like crazy,” Baumgardner said.

