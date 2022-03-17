Advertisement

Osage Co. woman behind bars after meth found in vehicle

Faith E. Morgan, 27, of Osage City
Faith E. Morgan, 27, of Osage City
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Osage Co. woman is behind bars after deputies found meth in her vehicle.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16, a deputy stopped a vehicle in the 800 block of Lakin in Osage City. The driver was later identified as Faith E. Morgan, 27, of Osage City.

During the stop, deputies said a K9 was deployed and drugs were found in Morgan’s vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office said Mogan was arrested and booked into the Osage Co. Jail for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a driver’s license.

