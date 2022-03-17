Advertisement

One arrested after Topeka furniture store burglary

Brian Charles Cobler, 51
Brian Charles Cobler, 51(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is behind bars as police continue to search for another after a burglary at The Kansas Furniture Mart in early March.

The Topeka Police Department says Brian C. Cobler, 51, is behind bars after a burglary at The Kansas Furniture Mart on S. Topeka Blvd.

The incident was reported to police March 5, 2022.

TPD tells 13 NEWS after the reports were made, detectives issued an attempt to locate and around 2:15 p.m. on March 9, Cobler was arrested for the incident by Kansas Highway Patrol as the result of a car stop.

He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for burglary, theft and criminal damage to property.

So far, TPD said Cobler is the only person to be arrested for the crime.

