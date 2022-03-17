Northeast Kansas organizations awarded funds to improve travel to the state

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Organizations in Northeast Kansas have been awarded funds to help improve travel to the state.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Thursday, March 17, the first round of 2022 funding recipients for the Kansas Tourism Marketing Grant Program will open. She said TMGP is administered by the Tourism Department and helps Destination Marketing Organizations, tourism communities and travel industry businesses or events.

Gov. Kelly said the program helps with first-time marketing efforts or enhancement of current strategies.

“Our tourism industry injects millions into our economy and adds another incentive for families to put down roots in our state,” Kelly said. “These grants will enhance local community efforts to develop quality tourism assets that will grow the economy and improve the quality of life for all Kansans.”

Kelly said Kansas Tourism will provide a total of $21,685 in TMGP funds for three marketing projects. She said the funds will be used to encourage travel to the Sunflower State.

“Tourism is all about bringing visitors and new dollars to Kansas,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “We’re pleased to support local marketing efforts that showcase the great places to visit across our scenic and vibrant state. When someone travels to a community, they eat at local restaurants, stay at local hotels, shop at local stores—and all of this supports community growth and economic prosperity.”

Grant recipients are as follows:

Lawrence Busker Festival – to create a collection of professional video assets for future promotions and social content

Office of Economic Development, Wabaunsee County – to develop digital assets for use in a new tourism website and future marketing campaigns

Grow Clay County – to use towards website design and a billboard campaign showcasing Clay County attractions

“Tourism marketing and promotion is vital to our industry and in encouraging travel to and throughout Kansas,” said Kansas Tourism Director, Bridgette Jobe. “This grant allows destinations and events to explore new marketing avenues and extend their current reach. It leverages our efforts from a state perspective and collectively brings more visitors to Kansas.”

Kelly said TMGP applications will be accepted year-round with awards given in March and October.

For more information or to apply, click HERE.

