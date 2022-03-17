Advertisement

New terminal to modernize Billard Airport

New terminal to modernize Billard Airport
New terminal to modernize Billard Airport(WIBW)
By Isaac French
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Plans for a new terminal at Philip Billard Municipal Airport in North Topeka are taking off.

Topeka Regional and Billiard Airport received more than seventeen million dollars in COVID relief funding last year.

Multiple projects have been planned, including building a new terminal at Billard.

“The existing terminal building at Billard was constructed in 1954,″ said Eric Johnson, MTAA’s Director of Airports. “Rather than address the plumbing, the electrical, the HVAC, and literally the structure itself is cost effective to replace rather than refurbish.”

At their meeting this week, the Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority Board was presented with the first plans for the project.

“I wanted their opinion on what’s been drafted so far,” said Johnson. “We’re hoping that we address all of the concerns, there is always going to be different opinions on what we can do. Even though this is a CARES Act grant project, that is funded by the federal government, there’s still limitations on what we can do.”

The building will include shaded outdoor seating, a restaurant, and a common area large enough to host some events.

The architects wanted to come up with something that’s traditional yet modern and welcoming for business travelers.

“I think they nailed it,” said Johnson. “I think they did a good job of giving us the glass wall that we want to see, so when your in the building, you have a great view of the air side of the airport and it certainly looks more modern that what we have now.”

Johnson says bidding for the project will start this summer.

He says with cares act funding the project must be completed by 2024.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman and a boy were killed Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash about a mile south of...
Boy, 9, among two killed Monday afternoon in Riley County crash
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
Jim Ogle
Former WIBW-TV General Manager succumbs to cancer
Spencer Anthony Allen
Topeka man arrested for alleged violent domestic crimes following community tips
A vehicle went off the roundabout at SE Rice Rd. and Sycamore St. March 14, 2022.
Driver flees wreck that injures passenger

Latest News

13 NEWS at 10 p.m.
Ronald D. White, 55, of Vassar
A Vassar man booked for meth charges in Osage Co.
Kansas City Chiefs guard Andrew Wylie (77) defends against Denver Broncos linebacker Malik Reed...
Chiefs retain contributors on otherwise quiet free agency day
Francisco Mendez appeared in court for opening arguments in his first-degree murder trial for...
Murder trial begins for man charged with killing Washburn football player