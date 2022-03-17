New terminal to modernize Billard Airport

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Plans for a new terminal at Philip Billard Municipal Airport in North Topeka are taking off.

Topeka Regional and Billiard Airport received more than seventeen million dollars in COVID relief funding last year.

Multiple projects have been planned, including building a new terminal at Billard.

“The existing terminal building at Billard was constructed in 1954,″ said Eric Johnson, MTAA’s Director of Airports. “Rather than address the plumbing, the electrical, the HVAC, and literally the structure itself is cost effective to replace rather than refurbish.”

At their meeting this week, the Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority Board was presented with the first plans for the project.

“I wanted their opinion on what’s been drafted so far,” said Johnson. “We’re hoping that we address all of the concerns, there is always going to be different opinions on what we can do. Even though this is a CARES Act grant project, that is funded by the federal government, there’s still limitations on what we can do.”

The building will include shaded outdoor seating, a restaurant, and a common area large enough to host some events.

The architects wanted to come up with something that’s traditional yet modern and welcoming for business travelers.

“I think they nailed it,” said Johnson. “I think they did a good job of giving us the glass wall that we want to see, so when your in the building, you have a great view of the air side of the airport and it certainly looks more modern that what we have now.”

Johnson says bidding for the project will start this summer.

He says with cares act funding the project must be completed by 2024.

