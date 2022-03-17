Nebraska Guardsmen to generate large amounts of noise near Fort Riley

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Guardsmen from Nebraska will generate a large amount of noise near Milford Lake on Saturday.

The U.S. Army says an airborne training exercise over Fort Riley will have residents in for a noisy weekend from low flying aircraft - particularly near Riley and Milford.

The Army said the 2nd Battalion, 134th Infantry Regiment of the Nebraska Army National Guard will hold its annual training at Fort Riley with an airdrop on March 19. The exercise is scheduled to include four passes with about 160 soldiers jumping.

According to the military, the operation will take aircraft near the towns of Riley and Milford at low altitudes and will create increased noise in the area.

The training is scheduled for 2 - 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, weather permitting.

Access to Fort Riley is restricted meaning spectators will not be allowed to access the drop zone.

