Murder trial begins for man charged with killing Washburn football player

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jurors heard opening arguments Wednesday in the first-degree murder trial of Francisco Mendez.

Mendez is charged with killing Washburn football player Dwane Simmons.

Mendez appeared in an orange button down shirt and dress pants while took thorough several pages of notes during Tuesday’s testimony.

“I need your patience, your diligence and your attention,” Assistant Shawnee Co. District Attorney Charles Kitt, representing the prosecution, told jurors. “Your attention is paramount.”

Kitt told jurors several witnesses picked out Mendez in police lineups and they found DNA evidence on items in a car.

Defense attorney Kevin Shepherd said some witnesses were not completely confident Mendez was at the scene in the shooting or took part in the robberies.

He described the scene of the shooting near 13th and Lane as “chaotic” and no one police talked to at the scene was “precise”.

Many witnesses Wednesday testified on several aggravated robberies Mendez is charged with in the days before and after the April 2019 shooting.

Witnesses William Clark and Lindsay Koch testified three men forced them out of Koch’s car in a driveway near 21st and Fairlawn on the evening of April 27, 2019, hours before the shooting. Clark and Koch said one man had a firearm believed to be a revolver. They said the man with

Koch testified she picked Mendez from a police lineup in the weeks after the carjacking but in court Wednesday she could not identify him as the gunman.

Bodycam footage that came from the responding officer to the carjacking was shown as evidence and showed the interaction between the officer, Koch and Clark.

Jurors also heard from Tara Lynch who testified she was with Dwane Simmons and his teammate Corey Ballentine throughout the day of the shooting.

Videos from Snapchat showed the group celebrating Ballentine getting drafted to the NFL the afternoon before the shooting at a party on the 1200 block of Lane.

Testimony was also delivered from Channon Ross, who said he was standing outside in a group with Simmons and Ballentine, his teammates on Washburn’s football team before the group was shot at.

Ross said he was “70 percent” sure Mendez was the gunman.

Mendez is charged with first degree murder, four counts of attempted murder and several counts of aggravated robbery.

Testimony continues Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.