Advertisement

Multiple deaths, vehicle fires reported in Missouri interstate crash

Law enforcement is reporting multiple deaths and vehicle fires after a crash on Interstate 57 near Charleston on Thursday morning, March 17.
By Marsha Heller and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS/Gray News) - Law enforcement is reporting multiple deaths and vehicle fires after a crash on Interstate 57 near Charleston on Thursday morning.

According to Zach Bolden, director of the Mississippi County EMS, it was foggy when they responded. They believe someone hit the brakes and a chain-reaction crash followed, KFVS reported.

He said about 40 to 50 vehicles or more were involved.

Bolden also confirmed multiple deaths. He said one person was airlifted out, and another helicopter was on scene standing by.

Several more people were taken to hospitals, and several were treated on scene.

According to Bolden, one or two emergency responders were also taken to hospitals.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said just before noon that officers and emergency responders in the area are continuing to process the scene.

The Missouri Department of Transportation has closed I-57 in Mississippi County from the Missouri-Illinois border at the Mississippi River to Interstate 55 in Sikeston until further notice.

It’s expected to be closed for several hours.

Copyright 2022 KFVS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Bowman is facing murder charges in the death of Solana Sagun of Topeka.
KC man charged for murder of Topeka woman over phone charger
Jim Ogle
Former WIBW-TV General Manager succumbs to cancer
D'Wayne Lamont Gooch
Topeka man arrested for meth after driving Porsche with defective headlight
Stephen Nichols of Alta Vista
Alta Vista man sentenced to 15+ years for rape of teen girl
Matt Rogers
Frankfort/Centralia Superintendent loses long battle with cancer, community mourns

Latest News

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a New York Hispanic Clergy Organization...
Cuomo says he is open to running again, despite resignation
FILE - Dolly Parton performs in concert on May 27, 2014, in Knoxville, Tenn. It's been 51 years...
Rock Hall of Fame to Dolly: Voters will decide if you’re in
The Amber Alert issued for a 1-year-old Georgia girl has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled after 1-year-old Georgia girl found safe; father in custody
President Joe Biden meets virtually with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin in the Oval Office...
Biden greets Irish PM virtually