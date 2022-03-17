Legislation introduced to afford Congress equal authority over Foreign Terrorist Organization designations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Legislation to afford Congress equal authority as the President over Foreign Terrorist Organization designations has been introduced in the U.S. Senate by Senator Roger Marshall.

On Thursday, March 17, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he introduced legislation to ensure Congress has a say on whether or not Foreign Terrorist Organization designations are revoked.

Currently, Sen. Marshall said the executive branch is able to unilaterally make that move.

The legislation follows reports the Biden Administration is considering removing the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps from the list as the U.S. continues to renegotiate the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

“Whether it’s high levels of crime in our city streets or increased threats from abroad, Americans are less safe under the Biden administration. Now, as they continue talks with Iran, Russia, and China on reviving the disastrous Iran nuclear deal, we’ve learned that a potential sweetener the administration has offered Iran is a revocation of the IRGC’s Foreign Terrorist Organization designation. This brutal military organization threatens our close friends in Israel and has a long history of targeting U.S. forces and diplomats, including the most recent missile assault on a U.S. consulate in Iraq. It is unthinkable that this offer would be on the table,” said Marshall. “My bill would provide Congress the ability to block this revocation and prevent the Biden administration from bending the knee to Iranian thugs.”

Marshall said Foreign Terrorist Organizations are organizations overseas designated by the Secretary of State for engaging in terrorist activity. He said through the designation, the U.S. limits an entity’s financial, property, and travel interests.

U.S. law prohibits any citizen from knowingly providing “material support or resources” to groups designated FTO. It also gives officials the right to ban or remove a person from the country.

Under current law, Marshall said if the President or U.S. Secretary of State moves to revoke a State Sponsor of Terrorism designation - like Iran or North Korea - Congress has the power to introduce a resolution of disapproval to block the removal. However, he said Congress does not have the same authority for FTO’s.

Marshall said the new legislation would provide Congress an equal authority when it comes to FTOs as it does with SSTs.

To read the full bill, click HERE.

