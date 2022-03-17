KSU awarded $2 million to boost agriculture research projects

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A nearly $2 million grant has been awarded to Kansas State University for its agricultural research initiatives.

U.S. Senators Roger Marshall, M.D., Jerry Moran, and U.S. Representative Tracey Mann announced the research grants Thursday presented by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture.

“Kansas State University has a long history of research and innovation that has substantially improved our nation’s agriculture industry,” said Senator Marshall. “All three of these research initiatives have a direct impact on Kansas farmers and ranchers and have the potential to make impactful changes within the various segments on the agriculture industry. I am proud of the work K-State continues to do to support our farmers and producers.”

There are three research projects the grant will fund. Each focuses on early detection and containment of African swine fever and improving hard red winter wheat pathogen diagnostics.

Project 1 ) $300,000 for a project dedicated to creating early detection measures through antibody testing

Project 2 ) $650,000 for a project centered on reducing the risk of imported feed ingredients with a potential foreign animal disease

Project 3 ) $999,397 towards a project focused on creating sensitive diagnostic techniques for producers to use who are dependent on hard red winter wheat production

“Agricultural biosecurity is increasingly important to our farmers and ranchers in Kansas, as well as the larger American economy,” said Senator Moran. “These federal resources will support Kansas State University’s efforts to expand our capability to effectively respond to biothreats in crops and livestock, or prevent them altogether. As a member of the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee with jurisdiction over USDA, I will continue to advocate for programs that improve our agricultural biosecurity.”

“Investing in the next generation of agricultural leaders is paramount to the future of Kansas agriculture, and Kansas State University is leading the charge,” said Representative Mann.“ As a Kansas State alumnus, I’m proud of the time and resources the university is investing in its students. I look forward to seeing what great initiatives come out of these research projects to empower Kansas farmers, ranchers, and producers.”

