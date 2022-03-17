KCC approves fifth plan to recover Feb. winter storm energy costs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The fifth plan to recover energy costs from the 2021 February winter storm has been approved.

The Kansas Corporation Commission says on Thursday, March 17, it approved Southern Pioneer Electric Company’s plan to recover $17 million in deferred February 2021 winter storm costs.

KCC said the not-for-profit utility company, like others it regulates, was ordered to do everything in its power to continue to provide utility service to customers, defer the charges, then create a plan to allow customers to pay the unusually high costs over time in order to minimize the financial impact on Kansans’ wallets.

Under the approved plan, KCC said Southern Pioneer customers will have the choice to pay their individual costs for the winter weather event over a period of 36 months instead of a one-time payment. The charge for residential customers with average monthly usage will be about $7.98 per month, plus a carrying fee of 2.14%.

Since costs are allocated based on individual usage, KCC said customers who conserved energy during the storm will see lower costs for their efforts. In addition, it said individual customers will have the choice to pay off the remaining balance of the winter storm charges at any time to prevent further accumulation of carrying costs.

KCC said Thursday’s order acknowledges that while no customer wants their bill to increase, the 3-year repayment period and low-cost carrying charges do provide some relief to customers.

Additionally, KCC said any government assistance received or recovery costs through federal or state investigations into price gouging, market manipulation or civil suits resulting from the weather event will be passed to the customer.

The Commission said this is the fifth winter payment plan it has approved. Plans have already been approved for American Energies Gas Service, the City of Eskridge, Black Hills Energy and Kansas Gas Service. Meanwhile, it is evaluating plans submitted by Evergy and will host a review of the Atmos Energy settlement agreement.

Empire Electric District has yet to file a plan to recover the funds.

Southern Electric covers a handful of counties in southwestern Kansas with around 17,000 customers.

