Kansas State women’s team takes off for NCAA Tournament

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State’s women’s basketball team left for their appearance in the Women’s NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats flew out from Manhattan Regional Airport on Thursday afternoon. The team landed in Raleigh, North Carolina at 4:55 pm CT.

The team is ready to tip off in the Tourney.

“I’m really excited. I’m sure everybody on the team is really excited,” Laura Macke, Kansas State senior guard, said. “We work all year for this. So, it’s a pretty big moment.”

“We just came to play. Like, we’re not ready to be done yet,” Brylee Glenn, Kansas State freshmen guard, said. “And at the end of the day, we’re going to give every single game our all. And, we’re going to live with the result and we’re going to be happy with that.”

“Our team is certain excited about the road trip and excited about the opportunity. So, it always feels good,” Jeff Mittie, Kansas State head women’s basketball coach, said. “This is what you want as a basketball coach. Just exciting to be a part of.

Kansas State will play Washington State on Saturday, March 19 at 10:30 am. The game will be shown on ESPN2.

