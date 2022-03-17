Advertisement

Kansas police department: ‘Naked man’ stole electric bike, rode around town

A man is accused of stealing an electric bike while naked in a Kansas community.
By Nick Sloan
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
INDEPENDENCE, KS (KCTV) -- The Independence, Kan., Police Department had quite the interesting case this week.

Police said a naked man stole an electric bike in the area of 16th and Maple on Wednesday evening.

That was just the beginning.

Authorities say they received additional reports about the man in different locations of the city.

“Dispatch immediately began receiving other reports of a naked man running around the 10th and Myrtle area,” the department said in a Facebook post. “Officers located the nude man and the man refused to surrender. He ran into oncoming traffic and jumped on the side of a slowing vehicle.”

The man was identified as Shane May of Independence, KS. He was arrested on suspicion of aggravated robbery, interference with law enforcement and disorderly conduct.

