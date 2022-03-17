Advertisement

Kansas City developer looks to add Ferris wheel to skyline

KCTV5 News
KCTV5 News(KCTV5 News)
By Abby Dodge
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City could be adding an element to its skyline.

A local developer is hoping to reinvent the old Carter-Waters construction depot, right next to the IRS building.

It will be a shared space with a permanent fixture KC hasn’t seen before: a more than 150-foot Ferris wheel.

Snapshots show what the area was like when 3D Development stepped into the picture nine months ago. It was full of lumber and tools.

From a bird’s eye view, the possibilities are now endless.

“I think, as Kansas Citians, we all love Kansas City,” said 3D Development Partner Erik Wullschleger. “It’s just time for it to be something new and different, and the demand for entertaining space downtown is here.”

The area soon to be known as Pennway Point will have mini golf, a concert area, and plenty of places to eat and drink.

“Updating the use, look and feel and modernizing what we think will become an epicenter for activity and entertainment in Kansas City,” Wullschleger said. “What we’re trying to build here is an environment where a small business can thrive next to a really large brand, and really keeping it local and making it something that’s the best of Kansas City.”

Pennway Point is set to open in 2023.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Bowman is facing murder charges in the death of Solana Sagun of Topeka.
KC man charged for murder of Topeka woman over phone charger
Jim Ogle
Former WIBW-TV General Manager succumbs to cancer
D'Wayne Lamont Gooch
Topeka man arrested for meth after driving Porsche with defective headlight
Stephen Nichols of Alta Vista
Alta Vista man sentenced to 15+ years for rape of teen girl
Matt Rogers
Frankfort/Centralia Superintendent loses long battle with cancer, community mourns

Latest News

Kansans speak out against legalizing marijuana
Kansans speak out against legalizing marijuana
Kansans speak out against legalizing marijuana
Kansans speak out against legalizing marijuana
Manhattan apartment fire
Cat dies of smoke inhalation in Manhattan apartment fire
Work continues on a Native American encampment at Topeka's Ward-Meade Park.
Work on Native American encampment promotes education, understanding