Kansans speak out against legalizing marijuana

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Critics say legalizing medical marijuana comes with risks.

“Accessibility to marijuana, crime in Kansas and enforcement of the drug laws,” said Robert Jacobs, KBI.

Jacobs with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it raises concerns.

“In 2020, over 18,000 seizures in Kansas occurred, drugs seizures in which 10,000 were marijuana, yesterday you heard about the black market marijuana in Oklahoma, that black market marijuana is a real concern for public safety,” said Jacobs.

He isn’t the only one opposed.

Medical doctor, Eric Voth says he’s researched this topic for 40 years--

“One of the first things we have seen is an increase in motor vehicle accidents fatalities. Another thing that is starting to pop up in the areas that have had it longer are opioid overdoses that are tracked almost parallel to the increase uses of marijuana. There alone much less psychiatric problems and there is a lot of that showing,” said Voth.

He says science backs up his argument.

“Marijuana is toxic, what they are talking about in this bill is particularly oils, unlimited concentration and the science now, the medical science, documented science by research is about 10% THC is where we tend to see a lot more psychosis and psychiatric disorders,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.