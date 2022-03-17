Advertisement

Kansans speak out against legalizing marijuana

Kansans speak out against legalizing marijuana
By Reina Flores
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Critics say legalizing medical marijuana comes with risks.

“Accessibility to marijuana, crime in Kansas and enforcement of the drug laws,” said Robert Jacobs, KBI.

Jacobs with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it raises concerns.

“In 2020, over 18,000 seizures in Kansas occurred, drugs seizures in which 10,000 were marijuana, yesterday you heard about the black market marijuana in Oklahoma, that black market marijuana is a real concern for public safety,” said Jacobs.

He isn’t the only one opposed.

Medical doctor, Eric Voth says he’s researched this topic for 40 years--

“One of the first things we have seen is an increase in motor vehicle accidents fatalities. Another thing that is starting to pop up in the areas that have had it longer are opioid overdoses that are tracked almost parallel to the increase uses of marijuana. There alone much less psychiatric problems and there is a lot of that showing,” said Voth.

He says science backs up his argument.

“Marijuana is toxic, what they are talking about in this bill is particularly oils, unlimited concentration and the science now, the medical science, documented science by research is about 10% THC is where we tend to see a lot more psychosis and psychiatric disorders,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Bowman is facing murder charges in the death of Solana Sagun of Topeka.
KC man charged for murder of Topeka woman over phone charger
Jim Ogle
Former WIBW-TV General Manager succumbs to cancer
D'Wayne Lamont Gooch
Topeka man arrested for meth after driving Porsche with defective headlight
Stephen Nichols of Alta Vista
Alta Vista man sentenced to 15+ years for rape of teen girl
Matt Rogers
Frankfort/Centralia Superintendent loses long battle with cancer, community mourns

Latest News

Work continues on a Native American encampment at Topeka's Ward-Meade Park.
A community comes together to help build a Native American encampment
Corey Ballentine, the former Washburn football player injured in the same shooting that killed...
Former Washburn football player Corey Ballentine testifies in Mendez murder trial
Corey Ballentine, the former Washburn football player injured in the same shooting that killed...
NFL star, former Washburn football player Corey Ballentine testifies in Mendez murder trial
One arrested after Topeka furniture store burglary
One arrested after Topeka furniture store burglary
Aircraft training prompts noise alert around Fort Riley
Aircraft training prompts noise alert around Fort Riley