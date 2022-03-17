Junction City residents warned of parking lot jewelry scam

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City residents have been warned that jewelry they purchase from strangers in gas station and Walmart parking lots is most likely fake.

Jack & Dick’s Pawn Shop at 1434 N Washington St. in Junction City says residents should be wary of “gold” jewelry they purchased from strangers in gas station parking lots as it is always fake. The shop said it has seen an influx of fake gold jewelry in the past week.

The shop said residents are usually approached in either a gas station parking lot or the Walmart parking lot by a stranger with a story meant to exploit their kindness. Then the strangers offer what looks like valuable gold jewelry for a fraction of what real gold would cost.

Usually, the pawnshop said the fake jewelry is stamped with “18k”, magnetic and has a brassy hue.

Junction City Police said officers are aware of the situation and have asked residents who think they may have been a victim of the scam to file a police report.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.