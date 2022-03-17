Jayhawks preview First Round match-up against Texas Southern

FORT WORTH, Texas (WIBW) - The top-seeded Jayhawks begin their journey in the NCAA Tournament Thursday night against Texas Southern.

KU enters March Madness on a high note, coming off Big 12 regular season and tournament championships.

“We haven’t been here in a normal way at all the last two years, and we certainly missed it,” head coach Bill Self said at Wednesday’s media availability. “When you take something away from you, sometimes it makes it feel just how special it is when you get a chance to have it.”

The Jayhawks tip off March Madness in the same city they suffered their last loss: Fort Worth, Texas.

Self says that loss to TCU has a silver lining.

“I do think it was definitely a -- humbled us, which, you know, I do think that’s good to have your team humbled from time to time,” Self said. “It probably put a new emphasis on some things that we need to do to give us the best chance to win.”

Up first, the ‘Hawks take on Texas Southern - but they’re not overlooking the 16 seed.

“I think they’re good. I think they’ve got a good team,” Self said. “I don’t think that by any stretch after studying them - they don’t look like a 16 seed to me at all. So we know we’ll have to really compete and play well.”

“I think they’re gonna come out with tons of energy and excitement to play against us,” Remy Martin said. “On our end, I think we just have to remain ourselves. Do what got us here.”

Just one player for the Tigers averages double-digit points per game: senior forward John Walker III with 10.1.

“They have really athletic post players, really strong,” David MCormack said. “We know they’re really strong on the offensive glass. They crash hard, so we just gotta be defensively strong, not give them second-chance opportunities.”

In Tuesday’s First Four win over Texas A&M Corpus Christi, no starter scored more than 7 points; three reserves put up 14 or more, led by senior guard Bryson Etienne with 21 off the bench.

“They’re very fast and athletic, so we gotta bring it, come out the first five minutes Dajuan Harris said. “We know they’re gonna come out with a lot of joy to be able to play against us in the Tournament.”

Thursday’s game is set for an 8:57 p.m. tip.

