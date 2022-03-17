Governor issues drought emergency for Kansas counties

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the Sunflower State continues to experience dry conditions, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has placed all 105 counties in either a drought emergency, warning or watch.

The Kansas Water Office says on Thursday, March 17, Governor Laura Kelly has placed all 105 counties in either a drought watch, warning or emergency with Executive Order #22-03.

“The majority of the state of Kansas has experienced drought or abnormally dry conditions for the past several months,” said Governor Kelly. “Unfortunately, these conditions are forecast to persist or get worse, so I strongly encourage Kansans to be mindful of drought conditions and work to minimize the threat of fires across the state.”

KWO said the declaration put 19 counties under emergency status, 61 under warning and 25 under watch as the Sunflower State continues to experience drier than normal conditions. It said most areas have seen about three inches less than normal precipitation amounts over the last six months.

According to the Office, the move comes after a recommendation from Connie Owen, Director of the Kansas Water Office and Chair of the Governor’s Drought Response Team.

“We have watched drought conditions continue to get worse since this past fall or longer in some areas, causing concern with groundwater supplies, reservoirs, streamflow, crop production, elevated wildfire risk and more,” said Owen. “The Governor’s Drought Response Team will continue to monitor the situation and make recommendations to the Governor as necessary, as future outlooks call for drought conditions to persist as we enter spring.”

Through an interagency agreement between the KWO, Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, and Kansas Division of Emergency Management, the Office said counties in emergency status are eligible for emergency use of water from certain state fishing lakes. It said the counties are also eligible for water in some Federal reservoirs.

Before any water is withdrawn from lakes, KWO said individuals and communities are required to request the withdrawal from the Office. It said the requests will then be referred to the appropriate office to gather necessary permissions.

According to the Office, the order also directs all agencies under the Governor’s jurisdiction to implement appropriate response actions assigned din the Operations Plan of the Governor’s Drought Response Team, who will continue to closely monitor the situation and work to minimize the impact.

County drought stage declarations are as follows:

Drought Emergency: Barber, Chautauqua, Clark, Comanche, Cowley, Finney, Grant, Gray, Hamilton, Harper, Haskell, Kearny, Meade, Montgomery, Morton, Seward, Stanton, Stevens, Sumner

Drought Warning: Barton, Butler, Cheyenne, Clay, Cloud, Decatur, Dickinson, Edwards, Elk, Ellis, Ellsworth, Ford, Geary, Gove, Graham, Greeley, Harvey, Hodgeman, Jewell, Kingman, Kiowa, Labette, Lane, Lincoln, Logan, Marion, Marshall, McPherson, Mitchell, Morris, Nemaha, Neosho, Ness, Norton, Osborne, Ottawa, Pawnee, Phillips, Pottawatomie, Pratt, Rawlins, Reno, Republic, Rice, Riley, Rooks, Rush, Russell, Saline, Scott, Sedgwick, Sheridan, Sherman, Smith, Stafford, Thomas, Trego, Wallace, Washington, Wichita, Wilson

Drought Watch: Allen, Anderson, Atchison, Bourbon, Brown, Chase, Cherokee, Coffey, Crawford, Doniphan, Douglas, Franklin, Greenwood, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Leavenworth, Linn, Lyon, Miami, Osage, Shawnee, Wabaunsee, Woodson, Wyandotte



