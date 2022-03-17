Former Washburn football player Corey Ballentine testifies in Mendez murder trial

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Corey Ballentine, the former Washburn football player injured in the same shooting that killed his teammate Dwane Simmons, described his late teammate as one of his best friends in Shawnee County court Thursday.

Ballentine took the stand for over an hour Thursday, the second day of witness testimony in Francisco Mendez’s murder trial.

Ballentine was drafted into the NFL on April 27, 2019 and the celebration went into the early hours of April 28.

“I was with my friends all day and we went to a party at night to celebrate,” Ballentine recalled.

Ballentine, Simmons and other football teammates ended the night at a home known as “the soccer house” near 13th and Lane.

Ballentine testified Simmons eventually went outside.

Ballentine later joined him talking with several football teammates discussing plans for the day ahead.

He said a car the group had never seen before pulled up to them.

“They stopped and the driver asked ‘do y’all smoke?’ and together we all answered ‘no’,” he said.

“The person behind the driver asked ‘what are your names?’ and someone, I’m not sure who said ‘don’t worry about it.”

When asked by defense attorney Kevin Shepherd the nature of the conversation Ballentine replied, “I think random people coming up and asking questions is threatening,”.

Ballentine said the car pulled away from the group.

“They pulled off I’d say 20 feet,” he testified.

“We were just trying to gather what had just happened and we didn’t even have time to start another conversation and then they stopped before they started shooting.”

Ballentine said he ran toward Lane Street at the first sound of gunfire eventually being shot in his backside.

The bullet is still lodged in him to this day.

He then tried calling Simmons several times.

“Did you ever get an answer?” Assistant Shawnee County District Attorney Charles Kitt asked.

“No,” Ballentine responded.

Ballentine identified a 2016 Chevy Cruze as looking similar to the car that pulled up to the group.

He testified he was not aware of a carjacking of the same car earlier in the evening. He also said he does not know either witnesses who testified Wednesday they were victims of the theft.

In June 2019 Ballentine said he viewed a photo lineup while he was training for the New York Giants. He chose the person he thought looked similar to the driver.

“Do you believe the driver of that white car is in the courtroom today?”Kitt asked Ballentine Thursday.

“Yes,” repllied Ballentine.

When asked to point to the person Ballentine pointed to Francisco Mendez.

The prosecution has several dozen more witnesses and expects their case to go into next week.

Defense Attorney Kevin Shepherd would not say if Mendez plans to take the stand.

