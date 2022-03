(CNN) – The Eiffel Tower is now taller by about 20 feet.

A new digital radio antenna was added to the top of the tower this week.

The iconic structure in Paris is now 1,083 feet tall.

The tower is at such a dizzying height that a helicopter had to install the antenna.

The new addition will enable digital radio broadcasting for the region.

Copyright 2022 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.