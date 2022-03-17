A community comes together to help build a Native American encampment

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Work continues on a Native American encampment at Topeka’s Ward-Meade Park.

The Pottawatomie tribe is leading work on the Native American encampment and the project is getting closer to the finish line.

On Thursday, tribe members and other volunteers added bark to the wigwam, which acts as insulation of the structure.

Gina Anthony helped with the build and spoke with 13 NEWS. Anthony said that seeing the traditions of the tribe represented is one more step in educating the community.

“We are being asked for input, so seeing people working together who are not Native American and there is the rest from our local tribe,” Anthony said. “How great is that? How many times in history have we needed that?”

Warde-Meade Park is located at 124 NW Fillmore St.

