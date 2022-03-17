Advertisement

Chiefs retain contributors on otherwise quiet free agency day

Kansas City Chiefs guard Andrew Wylie (77) defends against Denver Broncos linebacker Malik Reed...
Kansas City Chiefs guard Andrew Wylie (77) defends against Denver Broncos linebacker Malik Reed (59) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - It was a quiet day for The Kansas City Chiefs as NFL free agency continues. But, the team kept busy by bringing back a few familiar faces.

KC Star beat writer Herbie Teope reports Offensive tackle Andrew Wylie was brought back on a one-year deal. Teope also reports that the team has tendered running back Derrick Gore as an exclusive rights free agent.

The Chiefs also handed out one-year deals to back-up QB Chad Henne and FB Michael Burton.

