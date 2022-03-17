Chiefs retain contributors on otherwise quiet free agency day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - It was a quiet day for The Kansas City Chiefs as NFL free agency continues. But, the team kept busy by bringing back a few familiar faces.

KC Star beat writer Herbie Teope reports Offensive tackle Andrew Wylie was brought back on a one-year deal. Teope also reports that the team has tendered running back Derrick Gore as an exclusive rights free agent.

Chiefs are bringing back OL Andrew Wylie on a one-year deal, $2.5 million guaranteed, source confirms.



Wylie "really wanted to come back" to KC, I'm told. The versatile Wylie get his wish.@MySportsUpdate

on it first. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) March 16, 2022 Chiefs are tendering RB Derrick Gore as an exclusive-rights free agent for 2022, according to a source.



Gore came on in training camp last summer, started season on practice squad before being elevated to active roster. Powerful runner who flashed in playing time. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) March 16, 2022

The Chiefs also handed out one-year deals to back-up QB Chad Henne and FB Michael Burton.

Sample HTML block

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.