Chiefs retain contributors on otherwise quiet free agency day
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - It was a quiet day for The Kansas City Chiefs as NFL free agency continues. But, the team kept busy by bringing back a few familiar faces.
KC Star beat writer Herbie Teope reports Offensive tackle Andrew Wylie was brought back on a one-year deal. Teope also reports that the team has tendered running back Derrick Gore as an exclusive rights free agent.
Chiefs are bringing back OL Andrew Wylie on a one-year deal, $2.5 million guaranteed, source confirms.— Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) March 16, 2022
Wylie "really wanted to come back" to KC, I'm told. The versatile Wylie get his wish.@MySportsUpdate
on it first.
Chiefs are tendering RB Derrick Gore as an exclusive-rights free agent for 2022, according to a source.— Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) March 16, 2022
Gore came on in training camp last summer, started season on practice squad before being elevated to active roster. Powerful runner who flashed in playing time.
The Chiefs also handed out one-year deals to back-up QB Chad Henne and FB Michael Burton.
Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.