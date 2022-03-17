Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bus crashes into Minnesota restaurant

Caught on camera: A bus crashes into a restaurant in Minneapolis. (SOURCE: ACADIA CAFE)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS (CNN) – A restaurant in Minnesota had to close its doors after a bus drove through its windows.

The accident was caught entirely on camera.

The bus crashed into the Acadia Cafe in Minneapolis Tuesday afternoon, plowing through the coffee bar and right through the cash register.

Fortunately, the restaurant was empty and there were just two employees inside at the time. No one got hurt.

There were no reported injuries from the bus or from another car involved either.

Police are still working to figure out exactly what happened before the crash.

In the meantime, the restaurant has set up a GoFundMe to help pay its staff while they’re shut down.

