Cat dies in Manhattan apartment fire

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A cat is dead following a Manhattan apartment fire. The Manhattan Fire Department was called to 2215 College Avenue building Q early Thursday morning at around 4:18 a.m., on reports of a structure fire.

When crews arrived they found a three-story apartment building with smoke coming from the second floor. The fire was able to be controlled by the sprinkler system and while crews finished extinguishing the blaze.

No one was in the apartment at the time of the fire but unfortunately, one cat was found deceased from smoke inhalation.

There was an estimated $1,000 in structure loss and an additional $1,000 loss in contents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

