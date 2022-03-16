Advertisement

ZERO: Shawnee Co. reports first day with no new COVID cases in nearly 2 years

Shawnee Co. Health Dept.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County reports a positive milestone in the COVID pandemic: a day with no new cases.

The Shawnee Co. Health Department’s latest dashboard update shows zero new cases for Sunday, March 13, and only one new case on Saturday, March 14. The county has not seen a day without a new case since Spring 2020.

A month ago, the county was adding more than 40 new cases a day.

So far in March, Shawnee Co. has seen 89 new cases. It’s on pace to be a large drop from the 1,937 added in February. That number was a sharp decline from the county’s 13,865 cases in January, when the Omicron surge hit.

Topeka’s two major hospitals also continue to see COVID patient numbers decline. University of Kansas Health System St. Francis campus was caring for five COVID-positive inpatients Tuesday, while Stormont Vail had nine. It was Stormont’s first report in single digits since early July 2021.

