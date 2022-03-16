Wednesday night forecast: Warmer tonight with rain beginning tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Warm and breezy conditions today have created a very high wildfire danger environment lasting until this evening. Winds will still be out of the south overnight tonight before turning to the north after midnight. Temperatures tonight will still be fairly warm in the upper 40s. Tomorrow will be cooler than today in the upper 50s to low 60s with cloudy skies and a good chance for a widespread soaking rain lasting through Friday morning with some snowflakes mixed in Friday morning. Snow may begin to gently accumulate on grassy surfaces, but the roadways should remain as just being wet to slushy in some places.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds S/NE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with a chance for rain especially in the afternoon. Highs in the low-mid 50s in north-central KS with mid-upper 60s near I-35. Winds NE 10-20, gusts around 30 mph.

Rainfall amounts all said and done by Friday afternoon will be between 0.5″ and 1.00″ of rain spread across our area, including North-Central Kansas. The most snow is likely to fall in Central Kansas where up to an inch is certainly possible. However, air temperatures at the surface will be above freezing by a few degrees so there may be some brief accumulation on grassy surfaces for a few hours before melting. limited accumulations are expected on the roadways and there could be some slushy zones to be mindful Friday morning.

We clear the skies for Friday night opening the door for a beautiful weekend with temperatures in the 60s on Saturday and 70s on Sunday. The winds will be light from the south on Saturday before turning breezy on Sunday. Cloud cover returns on Sunday night with rain chances increasing going into Monday with another heavy rainfall event looking likely.

Right now, the best timing is that rain begins Monday afternoon and ends Tuesday evening, but this could still change. Like our upcoming Thursday rain chance, this system too will not be a widespread thunderstorm event, although a few rumbles of thunder are possible as of now. We will continue to update this as we get closer to the start of next week.

Rain comes and goes then comes back (WIBW)

Taking Action:

Precipitation is looking more likely to impact the daytime hours of Friday vs Thursday. Also due to the rain/snow mix Thursday night into Friday morning, Friday morning’s commute may be interrupted by slushy spots. Extra time should be built into your commute to work at least through 9am. Keep checking back today and tomorrow for updates on the details.

