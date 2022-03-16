Wednesday forecast: Warm and breezy, elevated fire danger risk

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story is the warm and breezy conditions today with two storm systems to monitor. One to end this work week and one to begin next work week.

There is timing differences in the models on both storm systems. We’ll of course be focusing on the one for Thursday and Friday more-so than the one early next work week. Most models have slowed down the storm system which means development on Thursday may not be until after 5pm keeping precipitation into at least the morning hours of Friday.

You may also notice snow has been added to the 8 day. Keep in mind surface temperatures will likely remain above freezing, the reason we’ll have some snow mixing in with the rain is because it’ll be below freezing about one mile above the surface. While there may be some minor accumulation on grassy surfaces, roads shouldn’t be icy Friday morning but may be slushy.

Normal High: 57/Normal Low: 34 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds S 10-20, gusts around 25 mph. High fire danger threat, outdoor burning should be avoided if possible.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Lows in the upper 40s-low 50s. Winds S/NE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Slight chance of rain especially in the afternoon. Highs in the low-mid 50s in north-central KS with mid-upper 60s near I-35. Winds NE 10-20, gusts around 30 mph.

Rain will become more widespread Thursday evening then likely mixing with snow after midnight as temperatures continue to cool. The question is how long will it linger into Friday and that will have an impact on how warm it’ll get. Most models have highs in the mid 40s to mid 50 although there is one model that has highs more in the upper 30s to low 50s. Regardless, confidence is fairly high that most if not all of northeast KS will get at least 0.25″ out of this storm system with many spots even getting more than 0.50″. As for snow, it wouldn’t be a complete surprise if there were a few spots that got around 1″ on grassy surfaces. It’s all going to depend on the precipitation rate as how much snow is mixing in with the rain.

There remains some uncertainty in the models this weekend on the extent of cloud cover but regardless it will be dry and mild with 60s Saturday and 70s on Sunday. There will also be more wind Sunday with gusts around 25 mph.

As for next week, rain will be likely at some point for the first half of the work week and as we head into the weekend this will be able to be fine-tuned with getting more specific on when the best chance of rain will be and how much to expect.

Taking Action:

Elevated fire risk today, outdoor burning is discouraged or at least check with your local fire department before burning.

Precipitation is looking more likely to impact the daytime hours of Friday vs Thursday which is a change in the forecast. Also due to the rain/snow mix Thursday night into Friday morning, Friday morning’s commute may be impacted with slush. Extra time should be built into your commute to work at least through 9am. Keep checking back today and tomorrow for updates on the details.



