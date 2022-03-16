Advertisement

Two-month investigation leads to large drugs, guns seizure in Larned

Large seizure made in Larned, Kan.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that a two-month investigation leading to a search warrant in Larned netted a large seizure of drugs, guns and explosives.

In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office said one arrest was made on numerous charges, including criminal use of explosives and criminal possession of firearms.

Deputies were assisted by the Wichita Police Department Bomb Squad and the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives.

Posted by Pawnee County Kansas Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, March 16, 2022

