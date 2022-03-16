Advertisement

Topeka nursing home honored for excellence in patient care

FILE - Brewster Place
FILE - Brewster Place(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One Topeka nursing home has been recognized for its excellence in patient care.

Brewster Health Center says on Wednesday, March 16, U.S. News & World Report recognized it as a Best Nursing Home for 2021-2022 with a “High Performing” rating in Short Term Rehabilitation.

Brewster Place said the center is among an elite 13% of skilled nursing facilities that have received the coveted designation. It said meeting or exceeding the rating criteria for long and short-term care, Brewster was acknowledged for its history of residents’ safety and quality of post-acute care.

Receiving this recognition during a pandemic when the Coronavirus has sadly been a significant risk factor to seniors is of unprecedented significance,” said Joe Ewert, Brewster CEO.

In addition to the new distinction, the nursing home said it is a multi-year winner of the Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services PEAK Award. The award promotes the movement toward person-centered care and recognizes accomplishments in “resident choice, staff empowerment, home environment and meaningful life.”

Brewster Health Center said it is the only Joint Commission Accredited nursing and rehabilitation facility in the Topeka area and holds a 5-star quality rating from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Brewster said it is part of a continuing care retirement community that offers 240 Independent and Catered living residences as well as Assisted Living, Skilled Nursing and post-acute rehabilitation services.

The nursing center was founded by four Topeka Congregational churches, Brewster is a faith-based mission-driven not-for-profit organization.

For more information about Brewster Place, click HERE.

