Topeka man arrested for meth after driving Porsche with defective headlight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars for possession of methamphetamine after he was caught driving a Porsche with a defective headlight.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says D’Wayne L. Gooch, 57, of Topeka, is in custody for possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop near N Kansas Ave. and NE Norris St. early Wednesday morning.

Just before 12:30 a.m., deputies said they stopped a white 2004 Porsche Cayenne in the area for driving with a defective headlight.

Gooch was found to have a suspended driver’s license and a warrant for his arrest out of the City of Topeka. During the investigation, deputies said they found drugs.

Deputies booked Gooch into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for his warrant and possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended driver’s license and defective headlamps.

