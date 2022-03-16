Topeka-based construction company honored for conservation efforts

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka-based Bettis Companies has been honored for its conservation efforts at the Plummer Creek Quarry.

Bettis Companies says on Jan. 13, Mid-States Materials, a division of the Topeka-based company, received the prestigious Governor’s Mined Land Reclamation Award for returning a 100-acre piece of the Plummer Creek Quarry to a productive agricultural asset.

Bettis said this is the fourth time Mid-States has won the award noting a testament to the reclamation project.

“Our goal is to return the land that has provided the resources necessary for our infrastructure to a better condition than upon our arrival,” said Nick Jackson, Environmental Specialist with Mid-States.

According to the company, Mid-States Materials received the award at the Kansas Aggregate Producers Association-Kansas Ready Mixed Concrete Association 55th annual convention. It said it would like to especially recognize Nick Jackson and Buck Crumley at Mid-States on the delivery of the industry-leading project and to all the employees who helped to restore the land.

Bettis said the Governor’s Award recognizes companies who are successful in efforts introduced by the Surface Mining Land Conservation and Reclamation Act of 1994. The award is given by the Kansas Department of Conservation and is awarded by a committee annually.

Bettis said the winner of the award is then considered for the National Association of State Land Reclamationists award, which Mid-States won in 2018 for its reclamation of the Big Springs Quarry.

Previous awards include:

2011 Mid-States Materials, LLC - Lecompton - Big Springs Quarry

2013 Mid-States Materials, LLC - Lecompton - Big Springs Quarry - Phase II

2017 Mid-States Materials, LLC - Lecompton - Big Springs Quarry - Phase III

2018 NASLR Outstanding Reclamation Award (non-Coal) - Big Springs Quarry

2021 Mid-States Materials LLC - Scranton - Plummer Creek (Current Year’s Award)

Bettis said Mid-States’ continued reclamation practices allow it to partner with communities while maintaining the rich and beautiful spaces Kansas has to offer.

