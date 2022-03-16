Seniors learned the differences between Medicaid and Medicare

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Presbyterian Manor is helping seniors gain knowledge to make informed decisions about their health.

It is the first installment of an education series offered by the Presbyterian Manor. On Wednesday, March 16, a group of people interested in learning arrived at the Big Biscuit, located at 2815 SW Wanamaker Rd., to learn the differences between Medicare and Medicaid.

Danica Loftin, Marketing Director for the Presbyterian Manor, said that such an event matters so individuals can choose their health insurance based on what they are looking for.

”I believe it is important because there are so many misconceptions out there about who pays for what and how it works,” Loftin said. “Medicare and Medicaid are very confusing until you need to know what the details are and I am hoping to help people understand those details.”

They will meet every other Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. to focus on a different topic. The next event will focus on long-term care insurance on March 30 and the group will then discuss downsizing and organizing on April 13.

