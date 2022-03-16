Report: Greinke returns to Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Pitcher Zack Greinke appears to be on his way back to Kansas City.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports the deal is contingent on Greinke’s physical.

Back to where it started! Royals in agreement with free-agent RHP Zack Greinke, pending physical, sources tell @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 16, 2022

The one-year deal is reportedly worth $13 million.

Grienke pitched for the Royals from 2004 to 2010, winning a Cy Young Award in 2009.

Following his departure in Kansas City, Greinke went on to pitch for the Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks and Houston Astros.

Greinke is 38-years-old and the 2022 season will be the right-hander’s 21st in the Major Leagues.

